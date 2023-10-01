Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $189.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.