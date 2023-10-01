Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.83.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $1,330,600.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $1,330,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,504 shares of company stock valued at $21,759,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

