884 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Bought by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 98,447.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,741,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,611,157 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,452,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,311,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,172,000 after buying an additional 5,448,980 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,125,202.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,666,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 2,666,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $42.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

