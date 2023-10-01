Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in General Electric by 28.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth $219,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in General Electric by 106,570.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 3.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $110.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.65. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

