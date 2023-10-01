Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.25 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

