Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Buys 460 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 103.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.74.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $203.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.50 and its 200 day moving average is $190.55. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,830 shares of company stock worth $1,898,897. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.