Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 98,059.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 980,596 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC opened at $41.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $42.38.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

