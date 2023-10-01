Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,567,240,000 after buying an additional 520,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,744,000 after buying an additional 366,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $138.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.41.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

