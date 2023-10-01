ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of ResMed by 59,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,160 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 170,285.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ResMed by 23.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of ResMed by 476.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 7.0% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 199,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,707.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,679,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $3,851,782. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $147.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.20 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.