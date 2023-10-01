Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,197 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 84.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 796,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 365,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $30,172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 31,898 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

