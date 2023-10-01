Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $362,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in CME Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $200.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.82 and a 200-day moving average of $191.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

