Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 8,800 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 545.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPW. Raymond James lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

