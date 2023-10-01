Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 57 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 775,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,326,000 after purchasing an additional 774,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,875,000 after buying an additional 87,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 689.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 74,957 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,145.3% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 76,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 70,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 50,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $270.07 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $250.10 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.65. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

