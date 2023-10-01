Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 119 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average of $108.32.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.