Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 215 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.50.

Shares of LRCX opened at $626.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $664.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.71. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

