Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,386 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.71. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

