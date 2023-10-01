Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $159.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.21 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.