HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. HEICO accounts for 1.6% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in HEICO by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in HEICO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 149,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $161.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.90. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $138.82 and a twelve month high of $182.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.55 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEI. StockNews.com began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.91.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

