UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st.

UFP Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.91.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

