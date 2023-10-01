Dogelon Mars (ELON) Price Hits $0.0000

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Dogelon Mars token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a market cap of $73.51 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogelon Mars Profile

Dogelon Mars’ genesis date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogelon Mars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

