Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $575,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 40,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,620,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,092,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

