USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00003458 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $104.87 million and $185,997.19 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,185.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.02 or 0.00871860 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00117351 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016078 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00026624 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000566 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Profile
USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.
Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars.
