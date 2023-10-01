Ordinals (ORDI) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00013741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $78.45 million and approximately $16.63 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 3.74042164 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $17,023,155.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

