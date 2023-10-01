Multichain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.12 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Multichain token can now be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00007834 BTC on popular exchanges. Multichain has a market cap of $39.11 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Multichain has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Multichain Profile

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain (MULTI) is an open-source protocol, initially launched as Anyswap on July 20, 2020, designed to facilitate interoperability among diverse blockchains. It allows almost all blockchains to inter-operate, supporting Ethereum-like chains, Bitcoin types, COSMOS chains, and more. It’s a leading cross-chain solution with a total value locked (TVL) of over $5 billion. The protocol offers multiple services, including a Bridge, a Router, anyCall Crosschain Contract Calls, and a Crosschain NFT Bridge and Router, providing secure and cost-effective cross-chain transfers of assets. The governance of the community and ecosystem is managed through the $MULTI token. Its aim is to be the ultimate router for Web 3, fostering the development of the decentralized web.”

