Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $78,129.24 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

BTCST is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.04518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.25806433 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $88,624.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

