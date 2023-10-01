Stratis (STRAX) Reaches Market Cap of $72.52 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001735 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $72.52 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,687.01 or 0.06205543 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00035478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00026882 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00016749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 153,783,423 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

