Request 24 Hour Volume Reaches $515,470.45 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Request has a total market cap of $65.60 million and $515,470.45 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0656 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00021452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017349 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,184.93 or 0.99997634 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06469043 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $552,668.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.