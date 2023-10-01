Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0017

Aion (AION) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $744.42 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00040817 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00173856 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00050728 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012921 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

