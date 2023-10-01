Swipe Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $170.09 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001080 BTC on major exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $170.09 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 579,450,038 coins and its circulating supply is 579,449,538 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

