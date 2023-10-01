Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.0602 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.23 million and $32,569.44 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00040817 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00173856 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00050728 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012921 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

