Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,093,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $41.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $65.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

