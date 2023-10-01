Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $135,502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,992,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,581,000 after buying an additional 1,344,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.