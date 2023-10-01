Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the August 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPRT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

