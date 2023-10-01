Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,300 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the August 31st total of 532,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $643.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 750.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

