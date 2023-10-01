Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Short Interest Update

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNWD stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Finward Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.26%.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

