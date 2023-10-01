Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Short Interest Update

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Finward Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FNWD stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Finward Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $37.80.
Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
Finward Bancorp Company Profile
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
