Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.83.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.