Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Expands By 45.9%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the August 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 195.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $212,000.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FNY opened at $60.70 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.13.

About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.