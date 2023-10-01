First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the August 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $236.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 56.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 63.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

