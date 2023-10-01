First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the August 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
First BanCorp. Price Performance
Shares of FBP opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $16.23.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $236.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 56.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 63.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FBP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About First BanCorp.
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
