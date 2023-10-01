Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bullseye Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 976,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 70,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 62.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 546,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 209,157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 526,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 66,734 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of IHIT opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

