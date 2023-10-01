Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Lowered by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

