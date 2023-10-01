The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Up 48.0% in September

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The LGL Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.50 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. On average, analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group in a report on Saturday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

