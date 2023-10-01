iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTH. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 224.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 64,711 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $21.85 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $22.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.0702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

