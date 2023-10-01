Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Trims Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $94,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 209.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 116,133 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.46.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,642 shares of company stock valued at $807,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

