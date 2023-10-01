Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires 259 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.12.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $149.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.