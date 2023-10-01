Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires 420 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average is $86.14. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

View Our Latest Report on MS

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.