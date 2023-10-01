Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,854 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 31.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Nucor Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $156.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.36 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average of $155.13.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

