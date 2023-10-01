Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors owned 0.06% of Watsco worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Watsco by 78.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $377.72 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $228.61 and a one year high of $386.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Watsco

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.