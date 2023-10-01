Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,145 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 1.0% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 14.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 11.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.95) to GBX 4,000 ($48.85) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.64) to GBX 4,440 ($54.22) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.66) to GBX 2,950 ($36.02) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo stock opened at $149.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.32. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $147.85 and a 12-month high of $191.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

