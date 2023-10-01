Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is Tower Bridge Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $23,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $258.53 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

