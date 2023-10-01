Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Brown & Brown worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175,211 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,405,000 after buying an additional 784,873 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BRO opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Citigroup upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

